Nearby residents heard a vehicle travelling at speed just before the crash, one telling the Herald: “It was just insane the speed they were going”.

Photos from the scene showing where the vehicle left the road appeared to show it hd cleared a stream before coming to rest against the house, where an occupant told the Herald all four teens had to be cut from the vehicle.

A Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokeswoman said they sent four ambulances, five rapid response units, two operations managers and a major Incident Support Team unit to help.

Four people were taken to Auckland City Hospital, two each in critical and serious conditions.

Hassan said two remain in a critical condition today.

Damage left at the scene on Coatesville-Riverhead Highway following a serious crash last night that left two people with critical injuries and another two with serious injuries. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The vehicle appeared to have cleared a stream before coming to rest against the house. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Serious Crash Unit had completed a scene examination, and police were carrying out a full investigation into the cause of the crash and the events leading up to it, she said.

“Due to the nature of the incident, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.”

The scene of the crash on Coatesville-Riverhead Highway in West Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

They were supporting the families of those injured “and the officers who responded to this tragic scene”.

“We are still in the early stages of our investigation and expect it will take time to answer all the questions surrounding this incident.

“At the heart of this is a tragic decision to flee police. We want to reiterate – if you are signalled to stop, please pull over.

“No life is worth the risk.”

