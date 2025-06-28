Four teenagers were injured – two critically – after their vehicle crashed off the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway in West Auckland and came to rest upside down against this house. Photo / Hayden Woodward
A dramatic crash last night that has left four teenagers in hospital – two fighting for their lives – came after the driver fled police, who’d told them to stop because of how they were driving, a top cop says.
The 8.20pm crash on Coatesville-Riverhead Highway in the West Aucklandsuburb of Kumeu occurred just after police signalled the driver to stop “due to the manner of driving”, Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said.
“The vehicle fled and was not being pursued at the time of the crash. A short time later, the vehicle lost control and crashed, coming to rest upside down against a residential property.”
Four nearby police staff – who had been seizing a separate vehicle – heard the crash and responded immediately, finding the vehicle and providing first aid to those inside, Hassan said.
“This is a horrific incident with devastating consequences for the young people involved. It is extremely fortunate that no other members of the public were injured.”
Nearby residents heard a vehicle travelling at speed just before the crash, one telling the Herald: “It was just insane the speed they were going”.
Photos from the scene showing where the vehicle left the road appeared to show it hd cleared a stream before coming to rest against the house, where an occupant told the Herald all four teens had to be cut from the vehicle.
A Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokeswoman said they sent four ambulances, five rapid response units, two operations managers and a major Incident Support Team unit to help.