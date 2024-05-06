Open-ocean swimmer Kristy Fisher comes ashore on Saturday at Matapouri after her 22km swim from the Poor Knights Islands. Photo / Michael Cunningham

6 May, 2024 05:00 AM 3 mins to read

Open-ocean swimmer Kristy Fisher comes ashore on Saturday at Matapouri after her 22km swim from the Poor Knights Islands. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland mental health nurse Kristy Fisher completed a 22km ocean swim from the Poor Knights Islands to Matapouri on Saturday.

She surpassed the previous record at a time of seven hours and 53 minutes and raised a total of $3270 for the charity Voices of Hope.

Fisher joked that despite feeling relieved the journey was over, she’s already excited to start planning her next swim.

After months of training and organisation, she said it was only “about 10 seconds before” she jumped in the water that the reality of what she was about to do came crashing down upon her.

Despite initial concerns about the cold, Fisher was surprised to find the water a pleasant 19C.e in,” she laughed.

Despite initial concerns about the cold, Fisher was surprised to find the water to be a pleasant 19C.

Open-ocean swimmer Kristy Fisher comes ashore at Matapouri after her 22km swim from the Poor Knights Islands. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“Halfway I started to feel the cold a bit, so I asked them [Fisher’s team] to warm my drinks up a bit more.”

She said it was the support of the team trailing her on a boat that kept her pushing forward during the tough sections, their encouraging words written upon a whiteboard.

“They would pull funny faces at me and do stuff to make me laugh. That was what I needed.”

“I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Fisher said there was two challenging parts that required a lot of mental strength to push through.

“The halfway mark was mentally challenging because I knew I had to do everything I had already done, basically.”

Upon completion of her swim, Fisher was met by open-ocean swimmer Sarah Poplar, who presented her with a badge representing the completion of 20,000 metres. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The last three kilometres of the swim were also mentally and physically draining, she said.

“I was so tired and sore.”

“You’re so close to the end ... you know you’re nearly finished ... and all that pain comes out.”

She said pushing through the difficult moments required her to motivate herself with “positive talk”, such as by repeating encouraging mantras.

At the end of her swim Fisher was met by a group of friends, family and curious onlookers.

“It was a pretty good feeling knowing all those people were there to see and support me,” she said.

Fisher celebrated the completion of her swim with dinner and a cocktail with family and friends at Schnappa Rock restaurant in Tutukaka.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.