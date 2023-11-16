No estimate for when deal will be struck, Auckland ranks among top 3 most expensive cities for rent in the whole world, MetService issues rain warnings for top of the South and lower North Island and abuse for call centres have reached unprecedented levels. Video / Envato / Gettyimages / NZHerald

A woman waving a knife around threatened members of the public on a Dunedin street, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to Maclaggan St at 6pm yesterday following a report of someone waving a knife at members of the public.

A 54-year-old woman allegedly approached two people on the street and starting waving a knife towards them in a threatening manner.

Police were called and the woman was found at a nearby address.

She was arrested and charged with possession of a knife in a public place and behaving threateningly.

She was due to appear in court this morning.