A woman waving a knife around threatened members of the public on a Dunedin street, police say.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to Maclaggan St at 6pm yesterday following a report of someone waving a knife at members of the public.
A 54-year-old woman allegedly approached two people on the street and starting waving a knife towards them in a threatening manner.
Police were called and the woman was found at a nearby address.
She was arrested and charged with possession of a knife in a public place and behaving threateningly.
She was due to appear in court this morning.