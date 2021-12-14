Knife-wielding robbers target teens, steal wallets and phones

Police are working on identifying the robbers to prevent any further incidents. Photo / File

A group of teenage boys have been left shaken after they were held at knifepoint and stripped of their phones and wallets in two separate incidents in Auckland's eastern suburbs last night.

Police say the two Glendowie robberies have left both group of teens understandably shaken and are believed to be the same culprits to blame for the increase in robberies in the area in recent days.

At about 7pm last night two teenagers were walking along Riddell Rd in Glendowie when a silver SUV pulled up beside them.

Three people were in the vehicle and one got out of the car and pulled a large knife at the two teenage boys before demanding they handover their wallets and phones.

Wayne Plummer said his 16-year old son and his friend had just been out for dinner to celebrate finishing exams and were about 2-3km from home when it happened.

Once the car sped off with their gear, the boys ran off in the opposite direction eventually finding a dog walker who lent them a phone to ring Plummer to pick them up.

Plummer said the boys spent several hours giving details to police last night and were shaken by what happened.

"They weren't injured thankfully. They just did the right thing and gave them what the asked for."

He had heard of about three similar robberies happening in Glendowie in the past few days and wanted to make others aware of it as feared someone could get hurt if they weren't caught soon.

"At the end of the day we need to get these buggers found."

Several hours later at 9.20pm on Crossfield Rd, also in Glendowie, the robbers struck again.

The teenage boys were walking along Riddell Road when they had a knife pulled on them and were mugged at about 7pm last night. Photo / Google Maps

A small group of men approached several teens and again pulled out a knife before fleeing with their phones and wallets. She warned others to keep safe.

A mother of one of the boys robbed on Crossfield Rd posted on a local Facebook page that the three men were also in a silver SUV. They punched her son in the face before pulling a knife at him and stealing his phone, wallet, shoes and glasses.

She warned others to be careful.

A Police media spokesperson said police believed the recent increase in these types of robberies in the East Auckland suburbs was linked to the same offenders. Police were making it a priority to identify them to prevent any further incidents, he said.

Anyone with information about the robberies are asked to contact Police on 105.