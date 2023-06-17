A young Kiwi has shared the harsh reality of life as a fly-in-fly-out mining worker in Australia, an opportunity seen as a path to wealth by many.

Kieran Wealleans is an apprentice diesel mechanic but works long hours in a remote part of Australia with nothing to do outside work.

“I work 11 hours a day, Monday to Sunday. I have no friends or family around me. I go home just to do the same repetitive cycle,” Wealleans said on video-sharing social media platform TikTok.

“I can’t go for walks or anything cause the only thing is road that goes straight for three hours. I have f***-all service, but hey, at least the sunsets are cool.”

Kiwi Kieran Wealleans posted a video on TikTok about life as a fly-in-fly-out worker in the Australian mining industry. Photo / Screengrab via TikTok

In his video, which has been seen by more than 200,000 people since it was uploaded last month, Wealleans doesn’t talk about the big money that entices workers - including many from New Zealand - to jobs in the mining industry.

But the average salary for fly-in-fly-out (FIFO) diesel mechanics is NZ$140,962, or just over $72 an hour, according to a story about the video on news.com.au

A normal day is 11 hours, but he usually did 13 due to overtime.

He worked three weeks on, one week off, Wealleans wrote in the comments section for his video.

It was hard to make friends because he worked alone and stayed in accommodation by himself in the “middle of nowhere”.

He hadn’t chosen a FIFO role, Wealleans said.

“My work just started doing FIFO and I don’t have qualifications for anything else.”

The video attracted hundreds of responses, many from current or former FIFO workers.

Some were understanding.

“That’s why they call it the golden handcuffs … we want out but the money keeps us in”, wrote one.

Another wrote that FIFO “feels like jail”, while TikTok user Evan acknowledged the gig could get tough.

“Important to stay out of bad habits and keep ya mind clear.”

However, others were more forthright.

“From one Kiwi who did FIFO to another … you’ve got a choice … don’t like it, go home.”

Data released this year showed the mining industry continued to offer the best pay across Australia, with employees on an average of A$153,944 ($170,000).

Kiwis have long sought the big bucks on offer for those willing to take on long hours and weeks at a time away from friends and family in remote locations across the ditch.

Mining revenues hit record levels in Australia last year - reaching NZ$496.8 billion, good news for New Zealanders cashing in on lucrative job opportunities.

Among them was a Kiwi miner with more than 30 years’ experience who told the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend he expected his wages would double to $180,000 a year - with potential to rise further - when he moved to Australia.

Not having to pay for accommodation, travel, or meals while working flying in and flying out on a two-week on and two-week off roster was a big attraction.

“I’ll come home on my two weeks off because there is more money to be made in Aussie and we are not keeping up.”

Kiwis who’d already made the move told the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend last month of high incomes that had allowed them to buy homes, investment properties, cars and “toys”, and they had financed frequent overseas holidays.

While some acknowledged the challenges of FIFO, the opportunities far outweighed them.

Gerri Mark is living "an amazing life as an independent, single woman" after moving to Australia to work in the mines.

Former Whakatāne pre-school teacher Gerri Mark now drives dump trucks in the mines in Western Australia after crossing the ditch in 2017 following a marriage break-up.

She earned $140,000 with four bonuses a year, had company health insurance, and worked 15 days on and 13 days off.

“I’ve made enough money to live an amazing life as an independent, single woman. I brought my first house two years ago and now I’m looking at an investment property.

“I paid cash for my Holden ute, I own everything in my house, I don’t have a credit card and I pay cash for everything.”