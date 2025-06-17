Air New Zealand flights in and out of Bali have been cancelled today because of ash from the erupting Mt Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano in eastern Indonesia.
The eruption has left many Kiwis stranded in Indonesia after flight NZ291 due to leave Denpasar Airport in Bali for Auckland at 5.50pm tonight(9.50pm NZT) was cancelled.
The flight was canned after Air New Zealand’s outbound Auckland flight to Bali – flight NZ290 – this morning was cancelled, Air New Zealand chief operating officer Alex Marren said.
“NZ290 from Auckland to Bali scheduled for this morning has been cancelled due to volcanic ash forecast to affect the airspace. As a result, the return service NZ291 from Bali to Auckland has also been cancelled.