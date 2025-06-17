Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Kiwis stranded in Bali as Mt Lewotobi eruption cancels Air NZ flights

By & AFP
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Air NZ CEO Greg Foran joins journalist Tyson Beckett in the Business Class cabin of the airline's first retrofitted 787-9 Dreamliner to talk about the fleet makeover.

Air New Zealand flights in and out of Bali have been cancelled today because of ash from the erupting Mt Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano in eastern Indonesia.

The eruption has left many Kiwis stranded in Indonesia after flight NZ291 due to leave Denpasar Airport in Bali for Auckland at 5.50pm tonight

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand