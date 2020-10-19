Kiwis now popping up in Adelaide in string of transtasman bubble breaches

The five Kiwi passengers were detained in Adelaide and have been forced into hotel quarantine, South Australia's Premier Steven Marshall said at a press conference this afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Kiwis arriving in Australia have been forced into quarantine after travelling outside the specified states included in the transtasman bubble.

Five travellers from New Zealand have arrived in Adelaide after passing through interstate airports, according to ABC.

They flew from New Zealand to Sydney but have been detained in Adelaide after arriving unexpectedly on a domestic flight and have been forced into hotel quarantine, South Australia's Premier Steven Marshall said at a press conference this afternoon.

Two arrived over the weekend, two more this morning.

The current trans-Tasman bubble arrangement started on Friday and only allows New Zealanders to travel to New South Wales and the Northern Territory without having to go through quarantine. All other states are exempt.

However Marshall said the SA state government was now considering its border arrangement with New Zealand.

"We are looking very closely at the arrangements with regards to our borders with New Zealand," he said.

"They've done extraordinarily well and we're hopeful that we might be able to lift that border restriction with New Zealand when it's safe to do so."

SBS reported that at least 90 New Zealand travellers have flown to Victoria, Western Australia and Tasmania after arriving in Sydney.

About 65 people have gone on into Victoria since the Australian travel bubble began - with only 10 of them not located.

About 23 are reported to have also slipped into Western Australia.

However Kiwis arriving back in New Zealand from Australia are still required to go into managed isolation quarantine for two weeks.