Kiwis from Australia coming home as borders reopen today

The first Air NZ service from Sydney is expected to land in Auckland at 5.15pm. Photo / File

Travel from Australia will resume today, 246 days after the travel bubble paused.

Four Air New Zealand flights and one Qantas service will arrive from Melbourne, Sydney and Perth carrying just over 900 passengers to Auckland on day one of the border reopening.

The first flight, QF143, will arrive from Sydney at 2.45pm.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman says the airline is thrilled to be bringing New Zealand citizens and permanent residents home from Australia to reconnect with their friends and whānau once again.

Air NZ chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty says: "Emotions will be running high today as New Zealand citizens and permanent residents who have been waiting to come home from Aussie board their flight.

"Having the certainty they will be touching down on home soil and reuniting with friends and whānau in just a few short hours will come as a relief."

Geraghty said today marked the first step in reconnecting NZ with the world.

"We expect to have more than 300 flights available between New Zealand and Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast for the month of March alone," Geraghty said.

"Once we have a clearer view as to the level of demand, we will adjust the schedule accordingly, but we're confident there will be seats available."

Passengers are required to provide evidence of a negative PCR test 48 hours before departure or a supervised RAT or LAMP test 24 hours before departure under current requirements.

They must also complete a period of home isolation upon arrival in NZ.

Under Air NZ's international vaccination policy, which came into effect on February 1, all passengers are also required to show proof of full vaccination.

Auckland Airport general manager operations Anna Cassels-Brown said it will no doubt be a day full of emotion and relief for the hundreds of passengers and those waiting to see them.

"It's an important first step, and one that is really welcomed by Auckland Airport and Kiwis wanting to reunite with their families between Australia and New Zealand," Cassels-Brown said.

"But with self-isolation in place, we're expecting a much more subdued response with only those New Zealanders who really need to travel making the journey across from Australia."

Auckland Airport expects to welcome around 6700 international arrivals throughout next week.

Compared to the 2900 who arrived from Australia in December 2021, this is a marked increase but still 10 per cent of pre-Covid trans-Tasman travel numbers.

Arrivals will receive a "Welcome Home Pack" that contains rapid antigen tests for those entering self-isolation.

Since April 2021 Auckland Airport has operated two arrival paths in its international terminal.

Zone A was a safe travel zone for quarantine-free arrivals while the completely self-contained Zone B processed MIQ arrivals.

Zone B will remain in use until midnight March 13, when the staged border reopening moves to phase 2. From this point, eligible arrivals from the rest of the world to self-isolate.

"It's an exciting time for the airport community, and we're really looking forward to welcoming back more people," Cassels-Brown said.