Robbie Peck recovering in the Royal Perth Hospital Sunday, with his brother-in-law Clive Fondyke. Photo / Supplied Robbie Peck in the Royal Perth Hospital 09 October 2022 with his brother-in-law Clive Fondyke. Peck is recovering after his arm was partially severed in a shark attack sustained while spear fishing off Port Headland Pilbara, West Australia 07 October 2022 picture supplied https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10228994914681656&set=a.1361588323840

A Kiwi man needed urgent surgery after his arm had "nearly been severed" during a shark attack off the coast of Western Australia, his life saved by his brother-in-law's quick thinking.

After the attack at Port Hedland, Robbie Peck, 38, was flown to the Royal Perth Hospital by the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) and received emergency surgery, according to Perth Now.

Peck, from Gisborne and the chief engineer for Pilbara Ports Authority in Western Australia, received "multiple trauma injuries to his arm", an RFDS spokesperson told Perth Now.

Peck was able to phone his wife Emily Peck throughout the frightening attack.

Peck was able to phone his wife Emily Peck throughout the frightening attack.

"The sinking feeling in your gut ... all the blood drained from my face ... shaking ... you expect the worst when you hear the words shark attack," she told 7News.

"He thinks it was a bull shark ... surprised him and got his arm.

"Our 4-year-old (who was on the boat) ...he said his dad's so brave ... I think the boys on the boat kept him pretty clear of the trauma ... he's excited to come to Perth and go to the Lego shop," she said.

On Friday morning, Peck was spearfishing with friends close to his boat just off the Pilbara coast when he was attacked by what the investigators believe to have been a bull shark, Perth Now reported.

Peck's brother-in-law, Clive Fondyke, dragged him on to their boat and rushed ashore to seek help.

The three spearfishers were at least 30 minutes away from help, so his brother-in-law acted quickly with what he had on hand.

"He took the speargun rubber and made a makeshift tourniquet and used the wetsuit itself to keep everything in place," friend Wally Galli of GT Diving told 7 News.

"The young fella was covered in blood, he was there helping his dad," he said of Peck's 4-year-old son.

Peck was initially carried from his boat by police, paramedics, and friends after it docked at Richardson jetty and taken to Hedland Health Campus for treatment.

The couple had planned to sell the boat, so this was supposed to be Peck's last voyage on it.

Peck was being treated at the Royal Perth Hospital where he was recovering well, thanks to the first aid provided, the Daily Mail reported. He will likely need more surgery and lengthy rehabilitation on his arm.