Seeing how quickly the bear was galloping towards him, Halloran knew he should not run. He started to scream at the top of his lungs, trying to scare it away.
“As I realised the bear was gonna get me, I used my right arm to shield my face,” he said. The bear lunged for him, and its mouth met Halloran’s arm.
He tumbled back as the bear bit down, shattering his arm bones immediately.
“It’s hard to think back on that moment,” Halloran said. “I was screaming a lot, in fight or flight, thinking, ‘well, this is either gonna go really, really bad, like it’s gonna let go and run away, or it’s just gonna keep going’.
“I thought, I just gotta defend here, or like, this is it, the worst case scenario.”
The bear let go of Halloran’s arm and went for his leg, scratching and puncturing his calf muscles.
“And then, I’m not really sure how, but it kind of just backed off,” he said.
Terror and adrenaline pumping through his entire body, Halloran managed to stand up. “I was looking at the bear, like, ‘S**t, is it gonna come at me again?’,” he said.
He looked down. His leg was bleeding, and his arm was “fully snapped” and completely out of shape, held together only by the support of his rain jacket.
As the bear ambled off into the bushes, Halloran started running in the other direction, reaching for his phone. Dialling one-handed, his wife Chisato Hayashi picked up.
“Before she could get a word in, I said: ‘Get in the car right now. I’ve been attacked by a bear. My arm’s just broken,’” he said.
Luckily, Halloran was only a five-minute drive from home. When Chisato pulled up, he flopped into the passenger seat, and they sped down the road to where an ambulance was waiting.
“By then, the adrenaline was wearing off, and it got really painful,” Halloran said. The nearest city hospital, in Joetsu, was a 40-minute drive away.
“I probably had no pain relief for an hour and a half or more after the accident,” he said. “Chisato told me later, I had no colour in my face at all.”
Halloran is recovering this week in Joetsu Hospital after his third surgery. This four-hour procedure involved a hip bone graft. His arm had been broken in three places by the bear, with a chunk taken out of the bone, just from one bite.
“The 36 hours after that surgery were pretty rough. You store a lot of emotion in your hips, and it was really really painful,” he said. “But I’m starting to come back, I’ve started to do rehab on my hand and am trying to stand up.”
He was under general anaesthesia at that time, but just local for the first two surgeries, where he could view a live X-ray to watch the surgeons piece his arm back together and insert a mechanism to clean inside the bone preventing infection.
“I didn’t realise the kind of sheer power of a black bear,” Halloran said. “Like it’s not even a brown bear, the other type of bear here in Japan, but it still was a pretty substantial bite. It did a lot of damage.”
He now has two metal plates in his arm and four nurses a day checking in on him. His mum flew over from New Zealand, loaded with Whittaker’s chocolate.
“I reward myself with chocolate whenever I have to give blood or get a dressing change,” he said. He is not yet brave enough to look at his arm, but reckons there will be some decent scars.
Friends and family have been in disbelief at hearing Halloran’s tale. “A lot of people have been like, ‘Nah, you’re joking’,” Halloran said.
But he is not joking – and even made the local news.