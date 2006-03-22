A labour shortage is expected to be declared today in the Bay of Plenty kiwifruit industry, which is searching for up to 12,000 seasonal workers.
Under a new scheme, the Immigration Service will then issue seasonal work permits lasting until the end of September to attract more migrant workers to the Bay.
Kiwifruit labour shortage in Bay of Plenty
A labour shortage is expected to be declared today in the Bay of Plenty kiwifruit industry, which is searching for up to 12,000 seasonal workers.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.