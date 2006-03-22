Advertisement
Kiwifruit labour shortage in Bay of Plenty

A labour shortage is expected to be declared today in the Bay of Plenty kiwifruit industry, which is searching for up to 12,000 seasonal workers.

Under a new scheme, the Immigration Service will then issue seasonal work permits lasting until the end of September to attract more migrant workers to the Bay.

