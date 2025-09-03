The 50-year-old woman was set to appear before Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court today.

A Kiwi woman was removed from a flight bound for Queenstown for alleged intoxicated behaviour. Photo / Australian Federal Police

The pilot aborted takeoff, returned to the gate and requested AFP assistance to remove the intoxicated woman from the aircraft.

“The woman was asked to exit by AFP members and allegedly became argumentative and non-compliant,” an AFP spokesperson said.

She was removed from the aircraft so the flight could depart, before she was released from police custody.

The woman returned to New Zealand the next day, AFP said.

The woman was given a Court Attendance Notice for multiple charges, which included not complying with the cabin crew’s safety instructions as a passenger. This carries a maximum penalty of a $16,500 fine.

The other charge she faced today was of obstructing/hindering/intimidating/resisting, which carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment.

AFP Detective Acting Inspector Trevor Robinson said boarding a flight intoxicated and ignoring cabin crew instructions was inconsiderate and could also lead to serious repercussions.

“Anyone misbehaving under the influence of alcohol will be removed from their flight,” Robinson said.

“The alleged behaviour of this woman risked the safety of herself, passengers and crew, and in this case caused a delayed takeoff, which inconveniences everyone on board.

“Anyone misbehaving on a flight and not co-operating with law enforcement isn’t just spoiling their trip, but they are potentially ruining the travel plans of hundreds of other people.

“They also face the possibility of a criminal conviction on their record for life,” Robinson said.

