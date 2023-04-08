The Prime brand is promoted by English rapper and boxer KSI and social media personality Logan Paul. Photo / Supplied

The Prime brand is promoted by English rapper and boxer KSI and social media personality Logan Paul. Photo / Supplied

A sports drink banned by some Australian schools is gaining popularity with New Zealand teens paying up to $30 per bottle - six times its retail price - online.

The Prime brand created by social media personality Logan Paul and English rapper and boxer KSI is being bought overseas and resold online in NZ for more than six times the retail price.

The brand includes a hydration drink, a caffeine-loaded energy drink and sticks of powder that are mixed with water.

The energy drink is sold in the United Kingdom and United States as an 18+ drink and has more than twice the caffeine of a cup of coffee.

The energy drinks contravene the Food Standards Australia NZ (FSANZ) for the amount of caffeine allowed in a drink.

The limit is 32mg of caffeine per 100ml and the Prime drink has double the legal limit - about 56mg per 100ml.

Despite this, the drinks are still being sold by numerous individuals on Facebook Marketplace.

Schools here hadn’t yet seen large numbers of teens with the drinks but numerous schools in Australia have banned students from bringing them to school because of health concerns.





The drinks bought overseas are being sold in New Zealand for up to six times the price. This is the caffeine-free version. Photo / Facebook Marketplace

There were even frenzied scenes at Australian supermarkets over the caffeine-free ‘hydration’ drinks from the same brand.

The hydration drinks are in a plastic bottle and contain coconut water, electrolytes, and B vitamins. The drinks are recommended for 15 years and above.

Supermarket staff in Australia said teens had camped outside overnight and rushed in when the doors opened, trying to get as many of the drinks as possible.

Jim Mann, Professor of human nutrition at Otago University, said that in his opinion “there are absolutely no merits whatsoever to this product” and there were several potential adverse effects of substantial doses of caffeine.

“There are recommendations from appropriate expert bodies regarding hydration for serious athletes and others undertaking intensive physical activity. For all others, water is a very satisfactory means of ensuring adequate hydration. Not surprised to hear it has been banned in schools.”

A pack of four of the hydration drink was priced at $116.71 from Factory Direct Nutrition on The Market.co.nz but was currently out of stock.

Individuals on Facebook are selling popular flavours of the drinks for up to $50 a bottle.

The interest in the drink has some parents and health experts concerned.

“The marketing to young teens is crazy and the worry is that they can buy the energy drinks off Facebook pages despite being under 18,” one parent said.

Another was not too concerned, saying the hydration drink, which contained coconut water and electrolytes, was the most coveted by teenage boys.

“It is more about the look of the bottle and carrying it around,” one mother said.

“They drink it and then use it as a water bottle for the gym.”