The daughter of Kiwi supermodel Kylie Bax is following in her mum's fashionable footsteps, making a stunning debut in modelling photos that her proud mother has shared online.

17-year-old Lito, Bax's eldest daughter, posed as a model for hair stylist Shamillah Ali for her entry into the annual L'Oreal Style and Colour Trophy.

Ali revealed that the glamorous look, that she dubbed her "Parisian sorbet", was inspired by a Christian Dior runway show - a landscape familiar to Lito's globetrotting supermodel mum.

Bax shared the photo online, writing that she was "so proud" of her daughter for making her debut.

Lito, who is also an accomplished singer, is Kylie's eldest daughter with ex-husband Spiros Poros, a Greek photographer.

Kylie Bax and daughter Lito in 2006. Photo / Getty Images

The pair also share Dione (born in 2007) and Danae (born in 2011).

The couple married in 2005 and lived in Poros' homeland before moving to Paris, Los Angeles, and Australia. They settled back in New Zealand in 2013.

Kylie Bax poses with her husband Spiros Poros and their daughter Lito in 2005. Photo / Getty Images

Life on the catwalk

At 17 - the same age as her eldest daughter is now - Kylie Bax left New Zealand to pursue a modelling career that saw her walk the top catwalks of the world and grace the covers of fashion's biggest magazines.

Her high-fashion success also translated to an appearance in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in 2000 and to appearances in Hollywood films.

That success saw her rub shoulders with US celebrities including future President Donald Trump.

Kylie Bax stood by Donald Trump in the lead-up to the 2016 election. Photo / Getty Images

Bax defended her notorious pal in the lead-up to the 2016 US election, saying attacks on him are from those wanting "five minutes of fame."

After Trump was heard on a tape recorded in 2005 boasting about groping women without their permission, Bax said she didn't condone it but said "I'm sorry, but he is a man."

"What about the 300 emails that Hillary Clinton has tried to cover up. What is more important - a guy trying to get a date or national security?

"It's unfortunate that he has said these things and things have been done but how much has been blown out of proportion and how much is true?"