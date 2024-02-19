Canterbury fires under control as crews start to wind back, why some police stations may have to close and Chlöe Swarbrick makes moves in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A sports star accused of dishonestly taking a vehicle and intentional damage has appeared in court for the first time in person since he was charged.

The man - who listed his occupation on court documents as “athlete” - is facing two charges in the Christchurch District Court.

An interim suppression order prevents the Herald from reporting his name and any other details that may identify him.

His case has been called twice since he was charged in November - but he has not appeared in court in person until today.

Supported by a representative from his sport, he made a brief appearance today before Judge Katie Elkin.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges and has elected a trial by judge alone.





The sportsman was granted name suppression when his case was first called in court last year.

Today, his lawyer Elizabeth Bulger sought a continuation of that suppression and provided submissions including an affidavit from the sportsman and letters of support.

The details of the submissions cannot be reported.

The police opposed ongoing name suppression but their reasons for that cannot yet be reported.

Judge Elkin was satisfied that - at this stage - the man would face “hardship” if his name was published.

She said “for a range of reasons” it was appropriate for suppression to remain in place.

“Publication would cause extreme hardship,” she said.

“I have given a full decision but that itself is subject to suppression around the reasons for me reaching the decision that I did.”

The suppression order covers name and personal details that would identify him, specific occupation and the organisation he represents.

The man was remanded on bail until his next court date.

The charges

Court documents state that on Wednesday, November 15 - the day after Cup Day in Christchurch - the man allegedly took a car worth $10,000 from another person.

The charge states he took the car “dishonestly and without claim” but not in circumstances amounting to theft.

He is also accused of intentionally damaging the car owner’s garage door.

Neither the man nor his representatives have commented on the matter.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz.