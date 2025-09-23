More Kiwi words have been added to the Oxford English Dictionary. Photo / Richard Robinson

Kiwis have a fighting culture – if the Oxford English Dictionary is anything to go by.

“Rark up” and to “climb into” are just a few of the New Zealand terms being added in the latest World English update of the OED, joining a range of everyday slang and te reo Māori phrases.

Both expressions refer to verbal aggression, though “rark” is defined as being more of the wind-up kind.

This year’s te reo Māori additions are morning greeting mōrena and hapū, which, in adjective form, means pregnant.