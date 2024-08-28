He said his jump at Funny Farm, a skydiving facility, was normal until the final 10 metres when he over-corrected his landing and he hit the ground at speed.

“It is the worst nightmare for any parent,” Sheralee told 7news.

“I begged him please don’t do it, it’s hard enough having my husband do it.”

Liam Newman, 25, with his father Brett. Liam died during a group skydive in Queensland.





Brett, who is himself an experienced skydiver with over 15,000 jumps under his belt, told 7news his son did everything he could to pursue skydiving safely.

The Daily Mail said Newman was born in Taupō and lived in Brisbane.

According to his social media, Newman was an experienced skydiver.

Newman worked at an indoor skydiving facility iFLY in Brisbane, The company said it was “incredibly saddened” by his death.

Cody Mason, a close friend of Newman’s, has started a Gofundme which has raised more than $16,000.

“[Newman] was a man who dared to push the limits and had his heart set on achieving the world,” Mason wrote on the page.

“[Newman] has been my best friend for 20 years, he is my brother and it breaks my heart to be in this position.”

Newman was an instructor at an indoor skydiving facility in Brisbane.

Other friends on social media remembered Newman as “adventurous and fearless” and said he was “loved by so many”.

The Australian Parachute Federation told 7news it had opened an investigation. It said Newman had successfully landed over 600 times.

According to a social media post from the federation in 2022, Newman was granted his skydiving licence in September of that year after a childhood that revolved around skydiving.

“Whether it was taking dad for pretend tandem skydives off the living room couch, or sitting on the sidelines watching him land after a jump, I always knew that one day I would join him in the sky,” Newman said at the time.

“Jumping solo for the first time was one of the best moments of my life, and I knew it was the start of a long career in the sport, trying to live up to the legacy my dad has so brilliantly paved in front of me.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.















