In this undated photo released by West Papua Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement, Papuan separatist rebels pose for a photo with a man they said is New Zealander pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens who they took hostage last week, at an undisclosed location in Papua province, Indonesia. Photo / AP

The rebel group holding a New Zealand pilot hostage in West Papua have reportedly threatened to shoot him if their demands for independence talks are not met within two months.

Guerrilla fighters in Papua’s central highlands, who want to free Papua from Indonesia, kidnapped New Zealand pilot Captain Phillip Mehrtens after he landed a commercial plane in the mountainous area of Nduga.

According to Reuters a new video was released yesterday showing a “visibly emaciated” Mehrtens holding the banned Morning Star flag - a symbol of West Papuan independence.

He was described as being surrounded by Papuan fighters brandishing assault rifles.

Mehrtens speaks into the camera, explaining that the group want countries “other than Indonesia” to engage in dialogue on Papuan independence.

“If it does not happen within two months then they say they will shoot me,” he said.

The video was shared by Papuan rebel spokesperson Sebby Sambom.

It was verified by Deka Anwar, an analyst at the Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict, Reuters reported.

In April concerns were expressed for the pilot as fighting between Indonesian security forces and his captors intensified.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he had received reports of the increased military confrontations and again called on the separatist group to release Mehrtens.

In a video released then, Mehrtens called on Indonesia to stop airstrikes in Nduga, saying they were unnecessary and put his life and the lives of other innocents at risk.

The Susi Air plane that Phillip Mehrtens was piloting being torched by the rebels Photo / TPNPB

“Good afternoon today is Monday the 24th of April 2023,” he said.

“It’s almost three months since OPM [the Free Papua Movement] kidnapped me from Paro. As you can see I am still alive. I am healthy, I have been eating well, drinking. I live with the people here.

“We travel together as required, we sit together, we rest together. Indonesia’s been dropping bombs in the area over the last week. Please, there is no need, it is dangerous for me and everybody here. Thank you for your support.”

The West Papua Liberation Army issued a statement accompanying the video file urging Indonesia to stop its military operation to try and rescue Mehrtens and calling on New Zealand to mediate and initiate negotiations for his release.