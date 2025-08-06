Paulo Mau’u, 40, was tragically killed in a worksite incident on Tuesday.
The family of a Kiwi killed on a Sydney construction site is calling for “answers and accountability” from the company he worked for, claiming the “avoidable” incident stole away one of their biggest blessings.
Tributes have flooded social media for “proud” Samoan Paulo Mau’u, who migrated from New Zealand toAustralia.
7News reported Mau’u, 40, and Aymen Alahmad, 30,suffered critical injuries at a Meriton construction site on Pennant Hills Rd, near Shirley St, in Carlingford, in Sydney’s northwest, on Tuesday morning.
Mau’u later succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to Westmead Hospital.
Alahmad was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
7News reported the men were injured by concrete pumping equipment.
A post made to social media by Mau’u’s family said he was a cherished son, treasured nephew, favourite cousin and dearly loved uncle.
“A proud Tama Samoa who would do anything for aiga. If you ever met Paulo, you know how kind, entertaining, loyal and fun he was so our aiga are truly mourning the loss of one of the biggest blessings in our lives.”