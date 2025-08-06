Alahmad was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

7News reported the men were injured by concrete pumping equipment.

A post made to social media by Mau’u’s family said he was a cherished son, treasured nephew, favourite cousin and dearly loved uncle.

Paulo Mau’u, 40, was tragically killed in a worksite incident on Tuesday.

“A proud Tama Samoa who would do anything for aiga. If you ever met Paulo, you know how kind, entertaining, loyal and fun he was so our aiga are truly mourning the loss of one of the biggest blessings in our lives.”

The post also acknowledged the unanswered questions that surrounded Mau’u’s death, which they are calling an “avoidable tragedy that calls for answers and accountability”.

Meriton told 7News the company was “devastated” by what had happened.

Meriton said safety at its construction sites was its highest priority and it was “co-operating fully” with SafeWork NSW.

The incident has been referred to SafeWork NSW, and Sydney police are continuing with their investigations.

A GoFundMe started for Mau’u’s coworker, Aymen Alamad, revealed he was the sole provider for his family, and he had suffered severe injuries, including paralysis and a punctured lung.

Aymen Elahmad, the provider for his family, has been left with severe injuries after the accident. Photo / Gofundme

The page said he has undergone “very delicate spine surgery”.

“Aymen is a devoted father to three young girls and a loving husband and a son a mother [relies] on.

“He’s always been the one to provide for his family, working hard in the field, and now it’s our turn to come together to support him and his loved ones.”

The page has already raised just under NZ$20,000.

7News also reported there was another incident at the same worksite in June when roads were closed due to an unstable crane.

As a precaution, about 350 workers and nearby residents were evacuated when one or two of the crane’s two anchor pins had failed, causing it to tilt at the base.