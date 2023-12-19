The kiwi made itself at home in the Waipapa chicken coop. Photo / Jane Jackets

A North Island brown kiwi has been spotted taking a nap in a hen house in Northland’s Bay of Islands.

The Department of Conservation (DoC0 was notified of the surprise chicken coop break-in by the iconic bird in Waipapa recently.

Homeowner Jane Jackets spotted the intruder taking a nap next to one of her hens, when she went to check on her chickens recently.

“According to Jane, the chickens were surprisingly chill about their visitor and seemed to be open to the new company,” DoC posted on social media.

The kiwi was not only pleased with its new sleeping spot, it even took a stroll around Jackets’ property before returning for another nap in the hen house.

However, the kiwi has since bid farewell to its chicken friends and returned to the native bush around her property.

The kiwi has become a social media hit since DoC posted photos and a description earlier on Tuesday.

It said kiwi sightings like these are becoming more common in the Far North, thanks to community groups undertaking intensive predator control and reviving kiwi population numbers.

DoC advises people who live in kiwi areas to:

Keep cats and dogs under control by keeping them inside, leashed or in a kennel.

Sign up dogs for kiwi avoidance training.

Call 0800 DOC HOT if you find kiwi in trouble.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.