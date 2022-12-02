Zeisha was diagnosed about six months ago. Photo / Supplied

A top Kiwi DJ is urging women to check their breasts regularly after receiving a shock stage three breast cancer diagnosis at 36.

“Don’t ignore it. Don’t be ashamed or embarrassed. Do go to your GP. If your GP says ‘you’re too young to have a mammogram’, and if you still feel some type of way about it - push for a mammogram and ultrasound.”

In early June Auckland DJ Zeisha Fremaux found a lump in her breast and by the end of the month doctors had discovered a 3.5cm tumour and four infected lymph nodes.

“For the first three days, I thought I was going to die. That everyone that I loved, was going to watch me die. And that everything I ever wanted – a husband, children, my career, wedding plans, gig opportunities overseas, was just gone.

“I had no idea if I would survive.”

Immediately she began treatment, which so far has included a bilateral nipple-sparing mastectomy, lymph nodes’ removal, chemotherapy and soon 15 rounds of radiotherapy.

Four rounds through chemotherapy and she’s already faced as many infections as cycles, leaving her hospitalised much of the last few months. She’s experienced nausea, fatigue, oral thrush, weight gain and a “hell of a lot of hair loss”.

“A mouth and tongue full of ulcers, hand and foot syndrome (blistery feeling heels, toes and fingers), joint aches and pains and thrush as well as nausea and fatigue. Did I mention hot flashes?”

More painful for Fremaux, she said, has been watching others live a normal life while she has to fully focus on her treatment.

“I have had to postpone an Australia tour and my debut American festival shows. I’ve been grieving a loss of identity, not only when I look in the mirror but also due to the loss of my dream job.”

Zeisha Fremaux is battling stage three breast cancer. Photo / Supplied

Going through this privately has been hard for the usually open and talkative DJ, who only now is comfortable speaking publicly about what she’s been going through.

“In the beginning I felt ashamed and embarrassed and in shock. I wondered what people would think of me and if they thought I deserved this. I also think I really struggled to talk about my breast cancer and actually say the word out loud initially because part of me was in denial about going through all these treatments.

“I mean, what if I don’t survive? But actually, having this public knowledge has helped me to feel a little lighter. It’s now not so heavy to carry all on my own.”

During the past few months her family, partner, his family, as well as her friends, have been by her side, driving her to appointments, sending food, care packages and messages checking in on her.

In particular, she thanked Missy Terpstra, who is also battling breast cancer and has been a “pillar” throughout her treatment, and the medical professionals supporting her.

At 37, Fremaux said almost all the healthcare professionals she’s come into contact with have said she is so young to be facing the diagnosis.

“One day I asked one of the nurses at the Breast Cancer Foundation for the stats on how many women around my age have breast cancer, I got off the phone and cried. She told me there are only around 120 people in New Zealand around my age with breast cancer.

“It’s just not off the table. You think it can’t happen to you, but when it does, you really beat yourself up over it and even that isn’t the right thing to do. Regular checks can save/extend your life.”

If you would like to support her treatment a Givealittle page has been set up.



