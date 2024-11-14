F45 Griffith owner and coach Andy Gamble set up a Gofundme page for her family after the incident in the class he was coaching on November 11.

“I feel it’s only right I do my best to try and help support her family as I was coaching ... when Lumepa suddenly collapsed.

“This was very unexpected to all who were in attendance as members helped with their quick response as I noticed Lumepa was on the floor which we knew didn’t look or feel right.”

Staff called emergency services and tried to support Lumepa, but she was then taken to hospital where she sadly passed away, the page said.

“I think it’s important to mention them to also show her children how even at 5.40am they were always on her mind and they were some of her last words telling me how proud she was of her children.

“Lumepa sadly lost her life on Monday morning so suddenly and unexpectedly she never had a chance to say goodbye to her four children and loving husband.”

Memorial for Lumepa Tiana Amiatu Laweloa.

Yenda Blueheelers RLFC posted a tribute on social media for Laweloa, who had played for the club for more than 15 years.

“It is with a heavy heart that we write this post with the passing of Lumepa Amiatu Laweloa.

“Mepa was a valuable player with Yenda League tag for many years and was always such a happy positive person who always got around the younger girls with great advice.”

One family member posted a tribute on social media saying it’s “with a heavy heart that I share the sudden loss of my beloved big sister Mepa.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for all of us, and we are still processing the shock and grief of her passing.

“I know many of you loved her as we did, and your support means the world to us all right now. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this profound loss.”

