Kiwi mother of four dies after collapse at exercise class in NSW, Australia

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Lumepa Amiatu Laweloa (left) died after she collapsed during an F45 class.

  • A New Zealand mother of four died after collapsing at an exercise class in New South Wales on November 11.
  • F45 Griffith owner Andy Gamble set up a Gofundme page to support Laweloa’s family.
  • Laweloa, who played for Yenda Blueheelers RLFC for over 15 years, was remembered fondly by her family and community.

A New Zealand mother of four has “unexpectedly” died after collapsing at an exercise class in New South Wales, Australia.

Lumepa Tiana Amiatu Laweloa died in hospital afterwards, leaving behind her husband and four children aged 21, 18, 15 and 10.

Her mother Bella told the Herald her daughter was born in Porirua, Wellington but had lived in Australia for 20 years.

“My daughter was like a rose,” Bella said.

F45 Griffith owner and coach Andy Gamble set up a Gofundme page for her family after the incident in the class he was coaching on November 11.

“I feel it’s only right I do my best to try and help support her family as I was coaching ... when Lumepa suddenly collapsed.

“This was very unexpected to all who were in attendance as members helped with their quick response as I noticed Lumepa was on the floor which we knew didn’t look or feel right.”

Staff called emergency services and tried to support Lumepa, but she was then taken to hospital where she sadly passed away, the page said.

“I think it’s important to mention them to also show her children how even at 5.40am they were always on her mind and they were some of her last words telling me how proud she was of her children.

“Lumepa sadly lost her life on Monday morning so suddenly and unexpectedly she never had a chance to say goodbye to her four children and loving husband.”

Memorial for Lumepa Tiana Amiatu Laweloa.
Yenda Blueheelers RLFC posted a tribute on social media for Laweloa, who had played for the club for more than 15 years.

“It is with a heavy heart that we write this post with the passing of Lumepa Amiatu Laweloa.

“Mepa was a valuable player with Yenda League tag for many years and was always such a happy positive person who always got around the younger girls with great advice.”

One family member posted a tribute on social media saying it’s “with a heavy heart that I share the sudden loss of my beloved big sister Mepa.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for all of us, and we are still processing the shock and grief of her passing.

“I know many of you loved her as we did, and your support means the world to us all right now. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this profound loss.”

Save

