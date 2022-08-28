A 49-year-old Kiwi man was left unable to urinate for three months after he suffered a severe injury while falling on to a fence post. Photo / Getty Images

A 49-year-old Kiwi man was left unable to urinate for three months after he suffered a severe injury while falling on to a fence post.

The man damaged part of his male organs after accidentally landing on a 3-metre pole resulting in a "straddle injury", the report published in medical journal Urology Case Reports said.

The Auckland man went to the urology department at Auckland Hospital after he was in immense pain and struggled to urinate.

Doctors discovered that his urethra, the tube that allows urine to flow, was damaged in the fall.

According to the urology report, he had blood in his urine and suffered bruising around his male organs extending to the back of his upper thigh.

Doctors discovered he had a small hole in the lining of his urethra, causing discolouration of his urine.

The man had to use a catheter for three months in order for him to go toilet and aid with healing.

Only a handful of similar injuries have been reported in medical literature.

The majority of patients can recover by simply allowing the urethra to repair itself, with the help of a catheter to divert the urine, the report said.

The patient made a full recovery.