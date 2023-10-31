Luc van Kradenburg, 24, is missing from Sydney's west and was last seen leaving licenced premises on Merrylands Rd on October 30. Photo / NSW Police

Luc van Kradenburg, 24, is missing from Sydney's west and was last seen leaving licenced premises on Merrylands Rd on October 30. Photo / NSW Police

New South Wales police have serious concerns for the welfare of a 24-year-old Kiwi man missing in Sydney who was last seen heading towards a train station.

Luc van Kradenburg grew up on Kāpiti Coast north of Wellington and friends and family have been posting on social media in a desperate search for him.

New South Wales police said van Kradenburg was last seen leaving a licenced premise on Merrylands Rd and heading towards Merrylands Railway Station at 7.30pm on October 30.

“When he could not be located or contacted, officers from Cumberland Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him,” police said in a statement.

“Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.”

Van Kradenburg is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of thin build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a grey shirt and black shorts when he was last seen.

New South Wales police are urging anyone who sees Luc or has any information on his whereabouts to contact them.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.