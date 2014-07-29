Sir Gordon Tietjens, left, Prince Harry and Trevor Shailer. Photo / Facebook

Following in his grandmother's footsteps (well, almost) Prince Harry photobombed New Zealand Commonwealth Games officials as they watched the women's swimming freestyle in Glasgow last night.

In a photobomb designed to make all royal publicists exceedingly happy, Harry can be seen giving an enthusiastic thumbs up at the back of the group photo, featuring rugby coach Sir Gordon Tietjens, sports psychologist and Massey University professor emeritus Gary Hermansson and Sport Manawatu chief executive Trevor Shailor, who promptly shared the image on Facebook.

He later wrote: "Photo of the day.... A Royal photo bomb by Prince Harry with Titch (Sir Gordon) and Gary Hermansson at the Swimming venue tonight. Thanks to Bev Hari for taking the pic...fun times supporting our athletes at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games!'"

To the far right of the photo (admittedly not looking nearly as happy as Prince Harry) Prince William can also be seen, although he appears more interested in watching the women's 800m freestyle event, where Welsh swimmer Jazz Carlin won gold, than engaging in a bit of frankly unnecessary publicity.

It seems to be a family habit, with Queen Elizabeth popping up in multiple selfies at this year's games.

- UK Independent