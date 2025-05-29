Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Kiwi fraudster Donald McPherson found to have killed his wife, jailed for two years

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

A criminal case accusing Donald McPherson of murdering his wife was thrown out in 2021 but he has a lengthy criminal history. Photo / Supplied

A criminal case accusing Donald McPherson of murdering his wife was thrown out in 2021 but he has a lengthy criminal history. Photo / Supplied

  • Kiwi fraudster Donald McPherson has been jailed for two years for contempt of court.
  • In a UK civil case, the Takapuna-born man was found to have unlawfully killed his wife in Denmark in 2017.
  • In the most recent ruling, McPherson failed to disclose assets during the case.

Kiwi fraudster Donald McPherson, who was found to have killed his ex-wife, has been jailed for two years for contempt of court.

Paula Leeson, 47, from Sale near Manchester, died in a swimming pool while on holiday with Takapuna-born McPherson, born Alexander James Lang, in Denmark in 2017.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand