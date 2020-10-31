Kiwi firefighter ready to set world record: Half marathon like no other

Simon Trye is feeling confident about setting a world record like no other. Photo / RNZAF DPA photographer

Emma Russell is a health reporter for the New Zealand Herald

When Simon Trye told his wife Kelly he wanted to set a world record by running a half marathon while wearing full firefighting kit and breathing from a tank she laughed.

"I wasn't surprised. Simon and I have been together since we were 15. He has always liked a challenge. If someone said, 'No one can do that' he'd give it a good shot just to make sure," Kelly told the Herald on Sunday.

Now, more than five months after coming up with the idea during lockdown, the day has come for the 39-year-old Kerikeri firefighter to put his money where his mouth is.

He will be one of about 14,000 people from around the country taking part in today's ASB Auckland Marathon, but the only one to be lugging 25kg of gear while he does it.

"I'm feeling confident, without being too confident," Simon said this week.

Firefighter Simon Trye hopes to set a world record by running a half marathon in full firefighting kit and breathing from a tank. Photo / RNZAF DPA photographer

To set the Guinness World Record he will need to complete the 21km race in three and a half hours, wearing his kit the whole way.

"The biggest challenge will be the heat, I'm hoping for a cool day," he said.

Simon was an army driver before he joined the fire service. Now he's a firefighter with the air force, so he's no stranger to challenging training conditions.

While training for the event, the father-of-two has been raising money for children's charity KidsCan, which provides warm meals, footwear, jackets and other essentials to those in need.

He said the idea sparked when he started reflecting on how lucky he was and felt the need to pay it forward.

His initial target was to raise $1000, which quickly turned into $3000 before hitting $5000. As of Friday, Simon had raised more than $12,000 for KidsCan and now has an unlimited end goal.

He said seeing the number of people showing support and getting behind such a worthy cause was humbling for him.

He also gets toots and waves thanks to his wife's social media campaign letting neighbours know what he's up to.

Wags yell out things like "taking the Covid thing a bit seriously" while training in his gear - which made him laugh.

Firefighter Simon Trye. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Running in full firefighting kit is no picnic, he says.

''It's like going for a run in a sleeping bag while breathing through a straw. It's very hot and there's no respite, no way to cool off. You just stay hot.''

After completing his challenge, Simon plans to celebrate with a barbecue with the family before heading to bed for a well-deserved nap.

• Go to aucklandmarathon2020.everydayhero.com/nz/simon-trye if you want to support Trye's fundraising efforts.