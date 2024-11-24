“Kath was a cherished part of our lives — someone whose presence and aroha held together so many worlds, young and old. Her sudden passing has left an ache that words cannot describe.

“Please keep Kath and her closest loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

Kathleen Wharton. Photo / Photosport

Widower Andrew Wharton said: “Words cannot express the grief we feel at the loss of my darling Kath. She touched so many lives and worked tirelessly for our people, for our tamariki.”

Wharton was “a beloved community figure”, taking on a number of leadership roles and board positions after retiring from professional sport, the Rugby League Northland team said.

“Kath was a humble woman with a kind spirit and a heart devoted to her community. Her passing will leave a profound void in our rugby league family,” the team said.

“Kath was an exceptional athlete,” it said.

She represented New Zealand in the Rugby League World Cups in 2008 and 2013 playing for the Kiwi Ferns.

Kathleen Wharton, nee Keremete, joined the Māngere East Hawks in 2001. Photo / Supplied

She took a break from playing professionally in 2013 to focus on a career outside the league and raise her family.

Wharton then played for Aotearoa in the Māori All Stars Wāhine team in 2019.

Later that same year, Wharton debuted for the New Zealand Warriors in the NRL Women’s Premiership.

The Warriors said of their former teammate: “Beyond her many achievements on the rugby league field, Kath was a genuine, kind and beautiful person with such a big heart for her whānau, rugby league and the people of Northland.

“Our heart goes out to Kath’s husband, their children, friends and whānau during this difficult time.

“Moe mai rā e te māreikura [rest well, esteemed friend].”

Kathleen Wharton was 'cherished' by her family, who are mourning her death on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

Wharton first joined the Māngere East Hawks in 2001, playing on the Lady Hawks team. The team said it “laid the foundation for what would be an outstanding career”.

The club said: “Throughout her career, Kath was a tireless advocate for youth development and the growth of girls’ participation in rugby league.

“Her work in growing the girls’ game in the Northland and Hokianga regions has left an enduring mark on our sport, ensuring that girls’ rugby league is in a better place because of her contributions.”

After retiring, Wharton was co-chairwoman of the Sport Northland Board, an appointed member of the Rugby League Northland Board, head coach of the Aotearoa Māori All Stars Wāhine team and coach for the Hokianga Storm.

“[She] played a key role in the growth of rugby league in Northland,” Rugby League Northland said.

Wharton worked for health and wellbeing advocacy group Healthy Families NZ.

“The devotion and commitment of Kath has been integral to the success of Healthy Families,” the organisation said.

“To Kath’s husband, their children, friends, whānau and the Northland community, Healthy Families New Zealand extends our condolences and aroha at this difficult time."

Wharton got a master’s degree in Māori and Indigenous Leadership from the University of Canterbury in 2022.

Kathleen Wharton graduated from the University of Canterbury in 2022 after a successful career in rugby league. Photo / Supplied

“For most of my life I never seen the value in having a formal education and wholeheartedly believed my street smarts and lived experience trumped anything I was going to pay money to learn in a classroom,” Wharton said.

“Two years of doing my own head in hardout. No summer holidays, sports or concerts. Instead, it was writing retreats, reading and epic wānganga [discussions] with the most amazing humans, a small sacrifice that will change the trajectory of my whole life," she said of her studies.

“Surround yourself with them real-life hustlers, paper chasing, big dreamers that hang up in the Rāngi tuhaha [heavens]."

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

