Andrew Rowland-Stuart, 70, died in May 2024 following a frenzied knife attack by his wife. Image / Sussex Police

However, she was deemed unfit to plead following a psychiatric assessment and was instead tried under a “trial of the act” - a legal process that determines whether someone committed the act in question, regardless of their mental intent at the time, The Telegraph reported.

She has been sentenced to an indefinite Hospital Order under Section 41 of the UK’s Mental Health Act.

The couple had been in a civil partnership since 2006.

Speaking after the verdict, Andrew Rowland-Stuart’s family released a statement acknowledging the support they received during the investigation, particularly from British police and volunteers.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved with this case over the past year,” the family said.

“To DC Anna Stacey for her care and communication with the family while we were in England and back home in New Zealand, and to Andrew’s Sussex 4x4 family, especially Jason, who helped us immensely while we were there.”

According to The Telegraph, graphic details of the killing were laid out in court.

Prosecutor Charlotte Newell KC said the “sheer number and nature of the wounds” made any claim of self-defence untenable.

“Whatever the cause for attacking Andrew, the sheer number and the nature of the wounds inflicted could not have been a reasonable use of force,” she told jurors.

The court heard Andrew Rowland-Stuart’s legs and stomach were covered in blood in footage captured by a doorbell camera.

She was seen knocking on neighbours’ doors and shouting “help” and “Andy’s dead”.

While on the phone to police, Joanna Rowland-Stuart claimed her husband had tried to kill her with a samurai sword, and that during the scuffle he had “fallen on the sword”.

But prosecutors said the 50-plus stab wounds were consistent with her gripping the weapon and inflicting the injuries, rather than acting defensively.

“Andy was lying in the small living room in a pool of blood,” Newell told the court.

“He was covered in blood from significant knife wounds to his hands, his arms and to his torso. He was wearing underwear and a long sleeve t-shirt and that was soaked through.”

Inside the house, police found the walls, a cabinet, sofa and shower stained with blood, The Telegraph reported.

Neighbours described the couple as quiet and said they had never heard them argue.

But internet searches from Joanna Rowland-Stuart’s phone revealed a fixation with swords, including replica and samurai-style blades, in the weeks leading up to the killing.

Judge Christine Laing KC ruled Joanna Rowland-Stuart unfit to stand trial, saying: “She would be an unreliable witness in her own defence and would not be fit to be cross-examined.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell of Sussex Police said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Andrew, and we want to thank everyone who has assisted us in this complex investigation.”