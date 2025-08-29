“It just looked so beautiful, and the people, I heard that the people were so friendly and the food was amazing.
“He just wants to be out of hospital so that he can see the country that we’ve come to visit rather than the four walls,” Nikki said.
Nikki said it has been extremely expensive and difficult to book accommodation for their extended stay because of the upcoming 80th National Day Celebration in Hanoi, which had closed roads for rehearsals.
, A woman related to a close friend of Nikki’s happened to live in Hanoi and was able to help the pair.
“She zipped on over on a scooter and, that afternoon to hospital and just really helped me. She’s just been such a big support and wonderful friend,” Nikki said.