“He was conscious but he couldn’t get up or move at all. I called reception and they called the ambulance, so we got taken straight away off to a private hospital.

“I didn’t see Carl for about another seven hours. I spent the next few hours trying to organise finances to get things under way because there was real urgency for them to operate.”

She said it looked like he was having a stroke.

Carl’s condition turned out to be deep vein thrombosis (DVT) caused by the flight, which travelled up into the brain and caused “stroke-like symptoms”.

DVT is a condition where a blood clot forms in a deep vein.

What began as Carl and Nikki's dream holiday in Vietnam has turned into a heartbreaking journey. Photo / Givealittle

Travellers are encouraged to wear compression socks to avoid the risk of DVT.

“I was just so scared for Carl ... the fact that I couldn’t see him ... I just wasn’t allowed to at all, and couldn’t get any information.

“I was really anxious, really upset, felt really far from home,” Nikki said.

After finally getting to visit him, she was told to leave because of the strict visiting hours window.

The doctors told Nikki that they won’t be able to leave Vietnam until September 9 and he will likely be in hospital until Friday.

“He’s recovered really well. The surgery on the day was really successful.

“When [the doctor] came out to tell me, she just opened her arms and gave me such a big hug, and we were both crying because the surgery was so successful,” she said.

Recovery and financial strain

Nikki said the pair are “heartbroken” that they haven’t been able to do all the things they wanted to do, like visiting Hoi An and Lan Ha Bay.

“We’ve just had to cancel all that.

“It just looked so beautiful, and the people, I heard that the people were so friendly and the food was amazing.

“He just wants to be out of hospital so that he can see the country that we’ve come to visit rather than the four walls,” Nikki said.

Nikki said it has been extremely expensive and difficult to book accommodation for their extended stay because of the upcoming 80th National Day Celebration in Hanoi, which had closed roads for rehearsals.

, A woman related to a close friend of Nikki’s happened to live in Hanoi and was able to help the pair.

“She zipped on over on a scooter and, that afternoon to hospital and just really helped me. She’s just been such a big support and wonderful friend,” Nikki said.

She set up a Givealittle page to support them during this difficult time.

Nikki was hopeful some costs would eventually be covered by insurance.

