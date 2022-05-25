Joseph Day will be farewelled by family and friends tomorrow in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Joseph Day will be farewelled by family and friends tomorrow in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Family and friends of Joseph Day will gather tomorrow to celebrate the Kiwi cameraman's life after he died in the United Kingdom about a month ago.

The 31-year-old, a former TVNZ employee, had been living in Bristol when he vanished without a trace on April 30.

His fiancee Kelsey Mulcahy had travelled to London that day. She had been texting with Day when he suddenly stopped replying about 9.30pm.

When she returned to their flat the next morning to find him gone, she raised the alarm. Tragically, his body was found three days later in Avon Gorge.

Those close to Day will be meeting at the Auckland Town Hall tomorrow at 11am.

It comes as an investigation by the Avon Coroner into Day's death begins tomorrow, according to an earlier statement from Avon and Somerset police.

"A hearing is held to 'open' the inquest – often within a couple of weeks of the death – and it is then adjourned to allow full reports to be submitted.

"Once they have been received, a more detailed hearing, where the coroner will make a conclusion about how a person's death came about, will then be held in due course."

Avon and Somerset police said they were carrying out inquiries on behalf of the coroner who at the inquest would determine how Day's death occurred.

Earlier this month, Day's family said they believed his death was the result of a "terrible accident".

TVNZ released a statement on May 15 on behalf of Day's family, outlining their belief.

"From the evidence that has been presented to us by the police, as a family we believe that Joseph has had a terrible accident," it said.

In the days following Day's death, Mulcahy shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late partner on social media, saying she would always be "Mrs Day" in her heart.

"Empathetic, creative, funny, generous, humble, kind, clever, protective, gentle. The most handsome guy in every room by a mile," Mulcahy said.

Joseph Day and fiancee Kelsey Mulcahy. Photo / Supplied

Cricketer Josh Tasman-Jones had known Day since he was 5 – and Day had recently been a groomsman in his wedding.

He said Day was "genuine and loyal" - a kind, softly spoken man who lived by his morals - the sort of person you could trust to be there for you.

More than $108,000 was fundraised through Givealittle to help support Day's family and cover costs related to bringing his body home.