Kiwi acupuncturist Arthur Cunningham jailed for ‘brainwashing’ patient into sex in Queensland

Arthur Cunningham, 69, and his wife Sheena Cunningham, 55, were both found guilty by a Brisbane jury earlier this month of 10 charges, including multiple counts of rape and sexual assault.

A New Zealand acupuncturist living in Australia has been jailed alongside his wife after “brainwashing” a patient into having sex with them – by convincing their victim it would heal her.

