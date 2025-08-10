Arthur Cunningham, 69, and his wife Sheena Cunningham, 55, were both found guilty by a Brisbane jury earlier this month of 10 charges, including multiple counts of rape and sexual assault.

A New Zealand acupuncturist living in Australia has been jailed alongside his wife after “brainwashing” a patient into having sex with them – by convincing their victim it would heal her.

At the couple’s sentencing on Friday, the Brisbane District Court heard how the traumatised victim, who was in her 20s, told police how she had been “made to believe, in a slow and calculated way, that this was the only way she would ever be healthy”, the Courier Mail reported.

Judge Suzanne Sheridan told the court the victim had sought treatment from the couple, who ran an acupuncture business out of their home in Queensland’s Thornlands.

The Courier Mail reported the couple had “tricked” the victim, over several months, into thinking she would receive “good hormones” and other health benefits from engaging in various sexual acts with them, Judge Sheridan said.