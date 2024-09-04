Some species long thought to be native to New Zealand are actually Australian immigrants, new research has found.
Palaeontologists excavating the St Bathans fossil site in Central Otago say kiwi, moa and takahē came from Australia just a few million years ago.
Canterbury Museum senior curator of natural history Paul Scofield was involved in the excavation and told RNZit had long been thought the moa and kiwi were ancient New Zealanders, but there were other species far more ancient.
“Most of the birds we see around us today are quite recent Australian immigrants.
“The little Latia limpet, a limpet which can’t cross the sea and must have been on land when we drifted away from Gondwana, whereas the kiwi and moa, the DNA has shown that those species diverged from animals on Gondwana and in South America and Madagascar far more recently – only 30-40 million years ago.”
But the kākāpō is one of the true ancient species of New Zealand.
“The kākāpō is one of the most ancient groups that is currently in the New Zealand bird world, and the other important one is the wren, the New Zealand wren and the rifleman.”