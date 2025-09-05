The shops will stay open with a view to achieving a going concern sale, or until as much stock as possible has been cleared.
The kitchen and laundry appliance company went into receivership last month after ongoing trading losses.
Receivers said Kitchen Things faced sustained pressure from weaker consumer demand and increased competition on pricing over the past two years.
There had been efforts to restructure and reduce costs, but these weren’t enough to offset declining sales and margins.
Key staff had been retained to manage costs and reopen stores, but some ex-employees turned up for work to find out they no longer had a job.
A former Kitchen Things employee, who spoke anonymously, told the Herald they believe there were signs the writing was on the wall for the company that had gone through two restructures in the past 15 months.
The company was established in 1986 and sells international brands such as Smeg, Asko, Miele, Bosch, LG and Samsung.
It was originally called Kitchen ‘N’ Things and founded by Mark Jones.
Related entities, including Applico (the group’s distribution arm), Jones Family Investments and Baumatic Appliances were also put into receivership.