Kitchen Things tipped into receivership, Teachers’ strike: Nearly 20,000 & TAB will pay for re-homing 15000 racing greyhounds.

Kitchen Things stores have reopened for a receivership sale after receivers completed their stocktake.

All stores, except for those in Hamilton (which was not impacted by the receivership because it is run by a separate franchise entity) and Dunedin opened at 10am today for a clearance sale of remaining products.

“The sale includes stock not already allocated to pre-existing customers affected by the receivership“ said Kitchen Things receiver Stephen Keen, from Grant Thornton New Zealand.

“While people have the opportunity to get some bargains, they need to be acutely aware typical warranties and guarantees won’t apply to their purchases, and refunds, returns and exchanges also aren’t available.”

Customers will only be able to buy items through Eftpos and bank transfers with stores still not accepting cash sales.