Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a truck and a ute near Kirwee, west of Christchurch, this morning. Image / Google Maps

Emergency services, including a helicopter, are responding to a serious crash involving a truck and a ute west of Christchurch this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they were notified just after 8am of a crash involving two vehicles on West Coast Rd, State Highway 73, near Kirwee.

Shift manager Lyn Crossan said one of the vehicles is on fire.

“Initial indicators are there are serious injuries,” a police spokeswoman said.