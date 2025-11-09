“The Serious Crash Unit have been advised and the road is expected to remain closed for some time, while emergency services work at the scene.”
Crews from Darfield and Kirwee have arrived at the scene, along with police and Hato Hone St John.
A spokesman for St John said they have sent a first response unit, an ambulance, two rapid response vehicles, and a helicopter.
“One patient is being transported to Christchurch Hospital (by helicopter) in a critical condition,” the spokesman said.
The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) say a serious crash has closed SH73 at Kirwee, west of Ansons Rd.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and to expect delays.
