Updated

Kirwee truck and ute crash: Emergency services rush to scene

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a truck and a ute near Kirwee, west of Christchurch, this morning. Image / Google Maps

Emergency services, including a helicopter, are responding to a serious crash involving a truck and a ute west of Christchurch this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they were notified just after 8am of a crash involving two vehicles on West Coast Rd, State Highway 73, near Kirwee.

