About 50 firefighters are back on the fire ground today and are working to extinguish a huge forest fire in Kirwee outside of Christchurch.

This morning, Fire and Emergency said there have been no significant flareups overnight and a drone team was able to successfully map the fire, highlighting key hotspot areas which crews will target today.

Supporting the 50 firefighters will be an incident management team, three excavators, multiple tankers and one helicopter.

Speed restrictions on the roads around the fire ground are still in place. This is for both the safety of motorists driving through smoke, and to keep ground crews safe while they work in and around the fire perimeter.

On Sunday night, homes were evacuated after the fire on Old West Coast Rd near Kirwee in the Selwyn District swept through 80 hectares of pine forest, scrub and farmland.

On Sunday night, homes were evacuated after the fire on Old West Coast Rd near Kirwee in the Selwyn District swept through 80 hectares of pine forest, scrub and farmland. Photo / Fire and Emergency

Crews began battling the blaze at 10pm that night and seven helicopters and eight fresh crews of firefighters were brought yesterday morning.

Investigators will be on site today as they work to establish the cause of this fire.

Incident controller Dave Berry said today will be another very hot, dry day for the crews to be working in.

“The aim for our crews today is to increase the dampened-down areas around the perimeter and continue to put out hotspots,” he said.

MetService has predicted another day of roasting conditions with Blenheim forecast to reach 35C and Christchurch to reach 33C.

Ata mārie, Aotearoa / Good morning, New Zealand



A hot and sunny Waitangi Day is in store for most of the country, with forecast maximum temperatures reaching into the 30s in the east (35°C for Blenheim!) 🌡☀



Rain continues down south, keeping temperatures cooler in Milford 🌧 pic.twitter.com/5PpgNzHnzE — MetService (@MetService) February 5, 2024

“Conditions will be challenging for our crews and we will be ensuring they are well-hydrated, fed and rested throughout the day.

“With the temperature set to go over 30 degrees, I again must reiterate the caution needed by everyone in the region when it comes to fire safety.”

Kirwee local Derek Anson was evacuated around 11pm-11.30pm on Sunday with a neighbour suddenly knocking on his door.

He made three trips, grabbing what he needed, before retreating to the township and spending a restless night “sitting under a tree watching the flames and the smoke”.

A few times in the night, when he saw the night skies light up with flare-ups, he wondered aloud to a friend, “Is that my place?”

Anson, however, praised the firefighters for their sterling work and when he was told that his property was said, responded, “Thank God.”

Berry reinforced that people should “Check your burn piles if you have burned in the last few weeks and we ask everyone to ensure they don’t carry out any activity that may cause a spark and ignition, such as mowing or working with power tools.”



