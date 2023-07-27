Kiri Allan is set to have her first appearance in court in September. Photo / Supplied

Kiri Allan is set to have her first appearance in court in September. Photo / Supplied

Former Justice Minister Kiri Allan’s court date for a car crash in Wellington has been set, with the politician expected in court in early September.

Allan resigned her portfolios and announced she would not be standing for re-election this year following the crash, which happened with another vehicle on Evans Bay Parade in Roseneath on Sunday night.

Allan was arrested after the crash and charged with careless driving and refusing to accompany police.

Kiri Allan MP for Tairawhiti posted a photograph to her Instagram the day she announced she would not be standing again for Parliament. Photo / Supplied

A court date for Allan has now been set, with her first appearance scheduled for September 4. Her case will be called in the Wellington District Court.

In addition to the charges, Allan was issued with an infringement notice for excess breath alcohol between 250-400 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath.

The day after the crash, she resigned her ministerial portfolios before going on indefinite leave. Allan announced her resignation from politics the following day.

An apologetic Allan said she had failed many people who had placed their trust and confidence in her saying she had let down her electorate, party and all those who relied on her.

Damage can be seen on a ute parked on Evans Bay Parade after last night's crash involving Kiri Allan. Photo / Nick James

In announcing her retirement from politics on social media Allan said she needed to take time to “heal myself and chart a new course for my life.

“I tried to dare greatly, my face marred by dust and sweat and blood and I hope that there were benefits for the people and places I represented by being in the arena.

“I erred, many times, and kept trying to battle for our people that needed the most.

“For now, it’s time to step out of the arena.

“I’m not sure how long for, or if I’ll return, but my focus is now on trying to find a different kind of strength to serve our people and our place.”

Allan had returned to her full ministerial duties on Monday last week after taking some time away from Parliament due in part to a relationship break-up.

While she was taking a few days of mental health leave, separate allegations were reported regarding her treatment of staff, which she strongly denied.

She then took another two weeks off over Parliament’s recess.

The Government also refused to confirm this week whether taxpayer money would be used to pay for the damage to Allan’s car and the other person’s damaged ute, citing privacy.

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) also declined to comment on whether insurance would cover the costs, given Allan was over the legal breath alcohol limit at the time of the crash.

The Insurance Council of NZ declined to comment on Allan’s specific case. Generally, however, policies for motor insurers show anyone under the influence of alcohol, drugs or any other intoxicating substance; over the legal breath or blood alcohol limit; or failing to stop or fleeing the scene of an accident, are not covered.

Policies also do not cover a person if they refuse or fail to take an alcohol or drug test when lawfully required to do so by police.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice, and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



