Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Kinleith pulp and paper mill falls silent

RNZ
4 mins to read

Kinleith pulp and paper mill was opened 71 years ago by Prime Minister Sidney Holland. Photo / Libby Kirkby-McLeod, RNZ

Kinleith pulp and paper mill was opened 71 years ago by Prime Minister Sidney Holland. Photo / Libby Kirkby-McLeod, RNZ

By Libby Kirkby-McLeod of RNZ

The Kinleith pulp and paper mill in South Waikato was opened by Prime Minister Sidney Holland in 1954.

This week, 71 years later, the last functional paper-making machine fell silent, with the loss of about 150 jobs.

A RNZ documentary about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand