One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on a Christchurch road early this morning.

The road is currently blocked northbound, a police spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John was notified of the incident and responded with one ambulance, one rapid response unit, one first response unit, and one manager to the scene.

St John crews assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

Johns Rd is open to southbound traffic. Northbound traffic is being diverted through McLeans Island Rd and Logistics Dr.