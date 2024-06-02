Merv Allison has had a lifetime involvement with brass bands. Photo / David Haxton

Merv Allison has had a lifetime involvement with brass bands. Photo / David Haxton

Keeping their accolade under wraps can be a bit of a challenge for King’s Birthday Honours recipients.

Brass band extraordinaire Merv Allison, from Raumati South, has received a King’s Service Medal for services to brass bands.

Allison and his wife Barbara had known about the honour for a while but were sworn to secrecy.

Two days before the public announcement, the couple were in Wellington attending a bi-annual gathering of people associated with the Wellington Brass Band over the years.

Allison played with the band for more than 30 years so is a well-known and popular figure, not to mention a life member.

“It was a shame I couldn’t tell them all because I imagine once the news gets around they’ll all be on the phone.

“I think we will take cover for a couple of days.”

His wife joked: “We had to bite our tongues.”

Allison was rapt with the honour.

“I am really thrilled and surprised to receive this award.”

Allison’s passion for brass bands started at the age of 6 when his father Ralph taught him how to play the cornet.

Two years later he was playing in the Waihī Federal Silver Band.

A strong memory in the early days was playing the cornet for the band, as a teenager, in the main street, during the VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) and VJ Day (Victory of Japan Day) celebrations as World War 2 ended.

He’s played for the Auckland City Silver Band, New Zealand Artillery Band, Wellington Boy’s Institute Senior Silver Band, Band of the 3rd Armoured Regiment (Derry’s), Onslow Brass Band (Wellington Brass Band), Levin and Districts Brass Band, and the Kāpiti Brass Band.

Allison has also been a member of the National Band of New Zealand and a territorial member of the Royal New Zealand Air Force Band.

Performing in a brass band was always special, he said in an earlier interview.

“It’s quite a thrill every time you play in front of an audience, and you’ve got all of your musical friends around you, making the right sounds. It’s always a real joy to make music with others.”

The biggest highlight for Allison, who had played every instrument in the band over the years ranging from cornet to tuba, had been “to teach young people to play brass instruments”.

Allison, who has played in brass bands for 82 years until ceasing playing at the age of 90 because of health issues, loved his time at the Kāpiti Music Centre.

“They use tutors from all kinds of instruments and have an end-of-year concert which is just like a baby orchestra.

“I helped teach any brass instruments and really enjoyed that experience.”

During his career, it had been “the ongoing involvement with young ones that I’ve appreciated the most”.



