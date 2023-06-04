King's Birthday Honours recipient Peggy Frew with her great-granddaughters Maiah and Marley. Photo / Jenny Robb

Ōhakune’s Peggy Frew has been awarded the Queen’s Service Medal (QSM*) for services to the community.

Her work for the Ruapehu and Whanganui communities spans more than 50 years and includes services to health, education, horticulture and recreation.

“I feel a bit embarrassed really because I’m not one to seek the limelight,” Frew said.

“I appreciate the recognition but everything I’ve done has been part of a team effort. I’ve always had shoulders to tap when I’ve needed them.”

Frew’s recent focus has been on raising funds and promoting the Ōhakune Carrot Adventure Park, which has received international attention thanks to YouTubers Joshua Carrott and Oliver Kendal and the addition of a giant carrot rocket sculpture in April this year.

The park was conceived as a celebration of Ōhakune’s excellence as a vegetable-growing region and the rocket has joined five other super-sized vegetables that have been added, thanks to fundraising efforts led by Frew.

She has been involved since the venture began in 2014 and has taken the lead on fundraising, submitting applications and collecting donations to continue improving and adding to the adventure park, and has helped fundraise $2.5 million to date.

It is the latest in a swag of voluntary service work Frew has provided to her community since the 1970s, when she served as president of the Ōhakune Primary School Parent Teacher Association for five years.

Her services to education include serving as chairwoman of the recruitment committee for the Whanganui Education Board from 1980 until 1986, and she was an educational tutor for more than 20 years. Frew served on the Ruapehu College Board of Governors from 1980 to 1986 and was chairwoman from 1983.

Frew has been involved with the Whanganui Cancer Society, serving as the regional co-ordinator for 20 years and on the executive for 10 years, with four years as the chairwoman.

Plants are another passion for Frew and she has been involved with the Ōhakune Raetihi Garden Club for 30 years, having served as both president and secretary during that time.

Frew also served a term in local government, elected as a councillor to the Waimarino District Council in 1988.

* The Queen’s Service Order and its accompanying medal, the Queen’s Service Medal, is still named after the late Queen Elizabeth II this year, but will change name to the King’s Service Order and King’s Service Medal to acknowledge the new monarch.

The first honours using the new titles are likely to be announced as part of the King’s Birthday Honours List 2024.