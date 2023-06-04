Kaikohe firefighter Geoff Mayall, QSM (left) with grandson Aiden and son Brendon. Photo / Aimee Ruka

It’s shaping up to be a big week of honours for Kaikohe born-and-bred Geoff Mayall.

Today he has been awarded the Queen’s Service Medal for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community; on Saturday he’ll be honoured again in a ceremony at the Kaikohe Memorial Hall when he’ll be presented with a medal marking 50 years of volunteer service.

Joining the Kaikohe Fire Brigade was almost inevitable for Mayall, a printer by trade.

Kaikohe firefighter Geoff Mayall, QSM (right), receives a brigade honour from Neil Matheson, Kohukohu fire chief and president of the Northland Fire Brigades Sub-association. Photo / Aimee Ruka

His father was brigade secretary and his father-in-law was a firefighter. His son is carrying on the family tradition.

The comradeship and friendship kept him there all these years, though more recently he has stepped back into an operational support role.

Asked what he felt when he opened the letter announcing his honour, Mayall replied: “Surprise”.

Pushed a little more, he said, “very surprised”.

Perhaps he shouldn’t have been surprised, however.

Since signing up in 1972, he has held multiple roles with the brigade, including secretary and treasurer for more than 40 years.

The brigade life member continues to mentor new members and has organised a variety of events, including golf fundraising tournaments, Kaikohe’s first fire camps, and inter-brigade bowls and pool competitions.

He has run conferences and served as president of the Northland Fire Brigades Sub Association and represented the region in national firefighting competitions.

Mayall has also contributed to the Kaikohe Swimming Club, the Kaikohe Golf Club and Kaikohe Police Blue Light youth discos, and coached hockey at junior and senior levels.

He still runs a print shop on Broadway and plans to stay in the fire brigade at least until October, when he’ll clock up 51 years’ service.

Mayall was named a Kiwibank Local Hero in 2017.

* The Queen’s Service Medal is still named after the late Queen Elizabeth II but is expected to be renamed the King’s Service Medal in 2024.



