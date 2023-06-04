John Taylor is being appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the King's Birthday and Coronation Honours 2023. Photo / Grace Odlum

For more than 35 years John Taylor has been supporting the disability sector - and that’s no small feat.

His service in the disability community has now been recognised after being appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in the King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours 2023.

Taylor, who lives in Raumati Beach, has been leading the establishment of the Enabling Good Lives approach in the New Zealand disability sector and led the integration of disability services into the New Zealand Disability Support Network (NZDSN) back in 2010.

He’s also been the chief executive officer of Community Connections since 2007, and was both chair of the NZDSN and a member of the National Reference Group for the Ministry of Health.

One of the highlights of his work with Community Connections was developing a strong relationship with the Ngāti Awa iwi, which helped to shape the organisation into a more bicultural facility.

He’s also really excited about research he has some involvement in, which is being conducted in the Bay of Plenty, and is looking into what disability support would look like from a hapū (subtribe) basis.

His work in the disability sector started in 1987 when fellow disability rights advocate Dr Garth Bennie travelled to Canada to learn about assisting disabled people in getting jobs - during a time when it was pretty much unheard of.

When Bennie came back to New Zealand, he hired Taylor as one of the first people in the country to help disabled people get paid jobs.

“This is one of the most useful things we can do because when somebody gets a job they get so many benefits, friends, and money, and it’s just really important,” Taylor said.

It was this job that inspired him to get involved in the disability sector.

He said it’s a matter of social justice, and he believes in fixing the environment - not the person.

“Society is not designed to accommodate disabled people,” Taylor said.

John Taylor is being recognised for his work in the disability sector. Photo / Grace Odlum

“If you are blind and get around with a cane or a wheelchair, you can’t get out on rubbish day because everyone puts rubbish bins on the footpath.”

Finding out that he would be made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit originally sent Taylor into a bit of a panic.

“It’s very nice... but I spent a lot of my life trying to fly under the radar, so it’s all a bit difficult really,” he said.

“I really appreciate the fact that somebody has thought enough of me to do it.”

Taylor said that while he has quite a big profile in the disability sector, he has always tried to lead from behind, with the disabled people in front.

“Hopefully I can use it in some way to help others.”

He wanted to thank his wife, Ali, who looked after their five kids and the house for most of his career.

She’s a midwife now - and Taylor hopes he can support her like she always did for him.

So, what’s next for him?

After 17 years at Community Connections, he’s finishing his work there in August and taking a much-needed break to decide what’s next for his career.



