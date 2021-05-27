King tide damage: Waihi Beach car park closed after coastline slammed

The Waihi Beach Surf Lifesaving Club car park is closed today. Photo / Western Bay Council

Large swells have damaged the coastline at Waihi Beach.

The Waihi Beach Surf Lifesaving Club car park is closed today to allow a clean up after higher then usual tides inundated the area.

Damage to the coastline at Waihi Beach. Photo / Western Bay Council

Western Bay of Plenty Council said via social media they, along with Bay of Plenty Regional Council, were working hard to clear away debris and repair some access ways.

"As a result, some access ways will be closed for these repairs until further notice.

"The Waihi Beach Surf Lifesaving Club parking lot will be closed off to the public from 7am tomorrow (Friday) to allow our contractors to complete some work," the post said.

Damage to the sand dunes at Waihi Beach. Photo / Western Bay Council

A low-pressure system to the left of the country has been driving a significant easterly swell slamming the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel coastline this week.

King tides were expected to start easing over the weekend.

This week contractors and staff have had to tidy up debris and reclaim beaches swept away by the damaging storm surge off the east coast of the North Island.

Incredible beach erosion in Whangamata from a king tide combined with several days of waves pounding the coastline.



📸Geoff Latimer pic.twitter.com/hksGlhUM91 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 27, 2021

On the Coromandel, Civil Defence controller Garry Towler said things would remain much the same with the tides and weather heading into the weekend with added rain arriving on Saturday afternoon. While they had been advised there should not be any significant impacts, there was still a risk high tides might back up water courses in low lying areas.