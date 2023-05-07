Bay of Plenty-based Labour List MP Angie Warren-Clark at the Te Puke tree planting alongside Western Bay mayor James Denyer. Photo / Supplied

7 May, 2023 01:49 AM 3 mins to read

One Bay of Plenty royalist is “on a bit of a high” after watching the “colour, the pomp and the pageantry” of King Charles III’s coronation ceremony.

This comes as local councils - including Western Bay and Tauranga City - marked the “historic occasion” on Saturday by planting trees throughout the area.

It was part of a national initiative organised by the Department of Internal Affairs - with more than 45 plantings taking place over the weekend.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council mayor James Denyer led three tree plantings in reserves across Te Puke, Ōmokoroa and Ōmokoroa.

Denyer said the trees would stand as a “permanent” reminder of the “historic occasion”.

“It speaks to the long-lived nature of these trees...we can go back in future years to see how they have grown.”

He said the day’s events went “very smoothly” with community members pitching in to help.

“They were quite big trees so there was quite a lot of soil to move back in.”

It was also “very fitting” as the King had long been an advocate of sustainability and conversation, he said.

About 30 people gathered in Te Puke’s Jubilee Park at 9.30am where a tītoki tree was planted. Later that morning, a pūriri tree was planted in Gerald Crapp Reserve in Ōmokoroa, followed by a kauri tree planted in Katikati’s Diggelmann Park.

Speaking on Sunday, Denyer told the Bay of Plenty Times he stayed up till about 2am watching the “awe-inspiring” coronation.

“I have never seen anything like that - the way it all sort of came together. It was pretty special.”

Tauranga City Council also took part in the initiative on Saturday morning planting a kauri tree at The Historic Village.

The ceremony means the longtime Crown Prince is now formally King of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms, including New Zealand, as well as being head of the 56-member Commonwealth of Nations.

Rotorua royalists celebrated together before the coronation. From left anti-clockwise: Christine Donoghue, Barry Jenkins, Neila Blackmore and Donald Blackmore. Photo / Andrew Warner

Meanwhile, Barry Jenkins celebrated the coronation at a dinner party in Rotorua with a group of royalists overnight on Saturday.

Despite staying up until 1.30am, Jenkins said he was not tired and had been “on a bit of a high” since.

“I just think it’s such a wonderful thing to watch. The colour, the pomp and the pageantry.

“I had my little crown on and threw a flag around my shoulders.”

Jenkins said the group was particularly impressed with Camilla, saying she appeared “elegant, poised and relaxed” at the service despite the pressure she was under.

The “modern touches” were also appreciated which included “slightly different music” to Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953.

“Boy, the Brits do a wonderful job.”

Jenkins told the Rotorua Daily Post it was also “so nice” to watch something positive for a change.

“I am all for it. It just brings countries together - it certainly brings the commonwealth together.”























