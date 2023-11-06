Around 100 centres will close.

More than 100 early childhood education (ECE) centres will close on Wednesday after teachers agreed to strike for the first time.

From 10am on Wednesday, the doors to around 100 centres from Whangārei through to Dunedin will close as workers fight for better pay and support for teachers.

The teachers, who are part of the Early Childhood Education Collective Agreement (ECECA), say negotiations have stalled with the Government not offering the level of funding needed for non-profit ECEs to function.

More funding is needed to support better teaching ratios and teachers.

Union spokesperson Megan White, from the New Zealand Educational Institue, said the current funding model is a “one-size-fits-all” that is not fit for purpose.

“Funding rates do not reflect many of these community services that provide better than minimum ratios, and more experienced qualified kaiako (teachers).

“It is well known that the first 1000 days are the most important in a child’s life. Most of our centres have long-serving kaiako providing low teacher-child ratios because we know this gives tamariki the individualised education and care they need in their early years.”

New Zealand Educational Institute president Mark Potter says ECE funding and policy settings have been unstable through successive governments which has had a disproportionate impact on ECE centres.

“This strike is not an action that members take lightly, but they have been left with no option. ECE kaiako are passionate about offering the best learning environment for our tamariki.”











