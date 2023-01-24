Kim Dotcom’s 1959 Elvis pink Cadillac sold for more than $207,000

Kim Dotcom's iconic 1959 Elvis Pink Cadillac that was seized during a police raid on his mansion in 2012 has been sold at auction. Photo / Trade Me

The prized asset of internet mogul Kim Dotcom that was seized by police during a 2012 raid of his Coatesville mansion has been sold on Trade Me for $207,100.

For a decade Dotcom’s 1959 Elvis pink Cadillac was in possession of the Government, however, it is now in the hands of one lucky bidder, who is unknown at this time.

Dotcom bought the pink Cadillac in or around 2010, the seller claimed, and it arrived in New Zealand without being stopped by law enforcement before being displayed at Dotcom’s estate.

The seller described the car as being in “excellent condition” despite a few minor flaws and a broken horn ring, saying knowledgeable collectors have estimated its value to be “at least $180,000 as it sits uncomplied.”

“Since these photos have been taken, the horn ring has broken, and the whitewall tyres have yellowed slightly. The chrome and paint are in great condition.

“The car has many options, including air conditioning. I have not found any stone chips, rust or any signs of major repairs to the body. I have had an experienced panel beater who specialises in classic cars inspect the vehicle, and he reported the vehicle to be in great condition.

The motor and transmission of the car seem to have been rebuilt. The automatic, two-door classic has only 99,000km on it and has room for six people.

Since his arrest on January 20, 2012, Dotcom, a German national who now resides in New Zealand, has exerted every effort to avoid extradition to the US on the basis of copyright-related allegations that have been extrapolated into accusations of mass fraud and organised crime under the guise of Megaupload, a since-defunct file hosting service.

He gained notoriety in Germany in the 1990s as an Internet businessman before being found guilty of computer fraud in 1994.

The Supreme Court of New Zealand decided on November 4, 2020, that Dotcom might be extradited to the US to answer to 12 criminal copyright-related allegations.

If extradited to the US and found guilty of copyright, money laundering and other offences, he may spend decades in prison.











