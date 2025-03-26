They were Kevin Allan Bailey and Shem Williams, both from Gate Pa; Mihaka Ratahi, of Pāpāmoa; Kiri Mereina Pini and Bodine Umuroa, from Parkvale; Hamiora Bennett from Brookfield; Huntly man Jahvaun Te Ari Layne; and Witaiawa Robinson and Samuel Mark Milosi of Tauranga.
The group all successfully defended Te Kani’s murder but five were found guilty of his manslaughter, while the rest were convicted of serious assault charges relating to his whānau, including his brother, Thomas Te Kani.
On day two of his sentencing in the High Court at Hamilton today, Justice Andrew Becroft told the group their actions had “rocked an innocent and law-abiding family to its core”.
“In one sense, they will never recover ... you have left an immeasurable void.”
“New Zealanders would be horrified and stopped in their tracks to think this could happen in our community.”
The need for deterrence was paramount, he said.
“There’s absolutely no justification for your behaviour, and I need to speak to you blokes directly,” the judge said, slamming them for thinking they could just walk onto private property and unleash “vengeful violence”.
“This was gratuitous, wanton violence that at its worst was frankly evil.
“This case is an abject lesson as to why the community is concerned about gang behaviour.
“The patch that most of you wore that night is now one of violence, shame, and dishonour and represents the blackest of black marks in your lives.”
Justice Becroft told them when they are finally released from jail they would have a chance to “demonstrate that there’s a better way”.
“I genuinely hope you can.”
‘Almost a slam-dunk in terms of seriousness’
Bennett’s counsel Marie Taylor-Cyphers urged Justice Becroft not to use inferences when it came to assessing the evidence and instead sentence each defendant based on what was found at the scene, including DNA, blood, or fingerprints.
But the judge dismissed that, describing it as akin to “something of a lottery as to where the DNA evidence was and was not found”.
She pushed for sentences “significantly lower” than the crown, near half or less.
But Justice Becroft disagreed and said they were all charged jointly, and the jury found them guilty on that basis.