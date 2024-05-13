Consumers urged to ensure they’re getting the best deal on electricity, how a new ferry could save Wynyard Quarter and your chance to catch a glimpse of the aurora lights this week

A Killer Beez gang member has been arrested after allegedly trying to flee from a police checkpoint in South Auckland.

Officers noticed a vehicle pull a U-turn ahead of a police checkpoint on Highbrook Dr about 6.50pm yesterday.

Inspector Rakana Cook said police approached the car and tried to pull the driver over. But the vehicle sped away.

“The vehicle was driven erratically and at times using the wrong side of the road with its headlights off”.

The police Eagle helicopter tracked the vehicle through residential streets and into a driveway on La Trobe St in Pakuranga.

The driver then dumped the car and fled on foot. Officers found and arrested him on the street.

“As a result, this gang member will face court and has had his vehicle impounded for six months,” Cook said.

“It is incredibly fortunate no member of the public was seriously injured as a result of the driver’s actions.”

The man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Thursday charged with failing to stop, reckless driving, possession of cannabis and driving while forbidden.











