Kiingitanga to honour King Tāwhiao in UK

Image from a gelatin silver print of King Tāwhiao from circa 1880. Photo / Elizabeth Pulman

This year marks 200 years since the birth of Tāwhiao, the second Māori King, at Orongokoekoea near Taumarunui.

In honour of the 200-year milestone, the Office of the Kiingitanga will travel to the United Kingdom to attend functions in support of the work of the Princes Trust, Aotearoa New Zealand.

King Tāwhiao was the first of the Kiingitanga to travel to England to seek a meeting with the Queen. The objective of the trip is to strengthen the relationship between the Kiingitanga and the trust, in hopes to transform lives and build sustainable communities for Māori.

Representatives of the Office will include Makau Ariki Atawhai and Puhi Ariki Nga Wai Hono i te Po together with Ngira Simmonds and Rukumoana Schaafhausen, who are set to jet there during mid-May.

"The Prince's Trust here in Aotearoa is working with and mentoring rangatahi Māori across the motu. It strives to back them with business ventures and opportunities and the Kiingitanga is proud to tautoko their mahi," Simmonds said.

"While this trip is not for official meetings of our royal houses, it does stand in the reciprocal tradition of this relationship. The importance of the Crown-to-Crown relationship is as critical now as it was in the time of Tawhiao and ever shall be."

Founded by HRH, the Prince of Wales in 1976, the Trust launched in Aotearoa in 2018 and supports rangatahi as the designers, dreamers, creators and workers of a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous future.

The Trust's CEO in Aotearoa, Rod Baxter said: "We are grateful for the support of the Kiingitanga towards our Enterprise Programme which offers 18–30 year-olds a short workshop, mentoring, funding via our He Kākano seed fund, and networking for those wanting to start their own business."

Globally, more than 1-million young people have been though the Prince's Trust programmes.

The tautoko of the Kiingitanga means more rangatahi here in Aotearoa will have the chance to secure support needed to start a business and become Prince's Trust whānau.

"We are looking forward to travelling to the UK with this important delegation for Prince's Trust Week, and we see it as a privilege."

The Office of the Kiingitanga and the Prince's Trust have been recently working together on ways in which each can support the goals and aspirations held in common for rangatahi Māori.